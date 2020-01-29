Blackford on 'tailored' Scottish migration policy

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
PMQs: Blackford and Johnson on Scottish migration policy
The SNP's Westminster leader read a list of backers for Holyrood’s plans for Scottish immigration proposals.
Ian Blackford said it would "grow our economy and protect public services" as he called for "a tailored migration policy for Scotland".
Boris Johnson said Westminster’s points-based system would "deliver the immigration this country needs" and he called on the Scottish government to “get on with the day job".
Watch Politics Live in full for 30 days from transmission (UK only)
-
29 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-51297958/pmqs-blackford-and-johnson-on-scottish-migration-policyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window