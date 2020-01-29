Trump 'won't remember' Huawei row next week
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

David Davis on Donald Trump comments over Huawei

David Davis calls the US president a "transactional player" and says he will soon move on from comments about a Chinese tech firm.

The former Brexit secretary said Donald Trump “won’t remember” the US warning Britain over giving 5G work to Huawei.

Watch the Andrew Neil Show in full for 30 days from transmission (UK only)

  • 29 Jan 2020
Go to next video: Mandelson plans to sleep though Brexit departure