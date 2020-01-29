Media player
Gove: Brexit means no hiding place for politicians
The BBC's political editor Laura Kuenssberg has been speaking to Michael Gove - the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, also considered to be one of the most important ministers in the cabinet.
He spoke about how frustrations in government shaped his opinion on the EU.
"I would occasionally say 'I'm not sure this is a good idea' and then I was told, 'Well, there's nothing you can do about it, this is an EU law'," he said. "That's going to change. And as a result, actually, there won't be a hiding place for politicians like me."
29 Jan 2020
