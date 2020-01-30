Juncker: Boris Johnson is 'a tough guy'

Video

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had been "very open, very frank" in the Brexit negotiations, the former European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker has said.

"There is no theatre around the positions he has taken both in his negotiations with the Commission or in his talks with the European Council," he told Hardtalk’s Stephen Sackur.

Mr Juncker said the prime minister had been "using some lies" in the run up to the Brexit vote in 2016.

"I didn't like him during the referendum campaign, but I liked him as a prime minister," he said.

