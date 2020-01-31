Brexit: How did we get here?
Brexit: How did we get here? The past four years in two minutes

It's been more than three years since the UK voted to leave the European Union but now it's about to happen.

Through two changes of prime minister, two general elections, and more votes in parliament than anyone cares to remember, here's a quick recap of how we got here.

