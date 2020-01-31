Widdecombe leaves, led by a bagpiper

Media player
Brexit Party MEP Widdecombe leaves leave EU Parliament, led by a bagpiper
Brexit Party MEP Ann Widdecombe has left the European Parliament in Brussels for the last time, led by a bagpiper.
31 Jan 2020
