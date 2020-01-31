Goodbye letters to the EU

Media player
Video
Matt Forde and Nigel Farage say goodbye to the EU
Today marks the end of Britain’s 47 year union with Europe.
We all know relationships can be tricky - and breaking up is hard to do.
To say goodbye, we asked the pro-remain comedian Matt Forde and Britain’s best known leaver - Nigel Farage - to write the EU a letter.
31 Jan 2020
