Johnson: We want a comprehensive free trade deal

Boris Johnson has said he would prefer to reach a Canada-style agreement with the EU in upcoming trade negotiations.

Under the existing EU-Canada trade deal, import tariffs on most goods have been eliminated between the two countries, though there are still customs and VAT checks.

The flow of services, such as banking - which is much more important for the UK - between Canada and the EU are much more restricted.

In a speech in London, the prime minister insisted that the UK would "still prosper" if the two sides failed to reach an agreement and their future trade was governed by World Trade Organisation rules.