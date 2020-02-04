UK vs EU: What both sides want from a trade deal

Video

The EU and UK have set out their opening positions on a post-Brexit trade deal.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson insists there's "no need" for the UK to follow Brussels' rules, and said he is seeking a Canada-style free trade agreement with the EU.

The EU's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, has offered an "ambitious" trade deal, but says this will require guarantees to ensure a "level playing field".

BBC Political Correspondent Helen Catt, and BBC Europe Correspondent Damian Grammaticas, analyse what's at stake.