O'Neill: PM 'doesn't really get' climate change
Former minister Claire O'Neill has told the BBC the prime minister "doesn't really get" climate change.
"The prime minister has made incredibly warm statements about this over the years," she said, adding that Boris Johnson admitted to her that "he doesn't really understand it".
04 Feb 2020
