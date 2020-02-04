Gove: PM is a 'green Tory'
Cabinet Minister Michael Gove has said Boris Johnson is a self-described "green Tory".

He said he has seen Boris Johnson work to make sure the Earth is handed over in a "better state to the next generation".

  • 04 Feb 2020