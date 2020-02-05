Former Black Rod: Bercow peerage would be a scandal
Former Black Rod says ex-speaker unfit for Lords

David Leakey says John Bercow's "explosive behaviour" makes him unfit for the House of Lords.

He says he spoke out against Mr Bercow on behalf of colleagues, and is doing so again now because Mr Bercow has been nominated for a peerage by Jeremy Corbyn.

John Bercow says David Leakey's allegations are "total and utter rubbish".

