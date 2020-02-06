MP's emotional speech on stillbirths

Media player
Labour MP Carolyn Harris' emotional speech on stillbirths
Labour MP Carolyn Harris has told MPs she suspects her mother never knew where her sister was buried after her stillbirth.
She gave an emotional account of her mother's experience in a Commons debate on historic stillbirth burials and cremations.
06 Feb 2020
