Can trainers help to save teens in trouble?
Resole: Giving trainers to homeless and disadvantaged teenagers

A social enterprise is giving out trainers to homeless and disadvantaged teenagers at risk of gang violence.

For Politics Live, Azana Francis looks at the work of Resole, which helps young people in south London by giving them trainers.

  • 07 Feb 2020
