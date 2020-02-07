Can trainers help to save teens in trouble?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Resole: Giving trainers to homeless and disadvantaged teenagers
A social enterprise is giving out trainers to homeless and disadvantaged teenagers at risk of gang violence.
For Politics Live, Azana Francis looks at the work of Resole, which helps young people in south London by giving them trainers.
UK viewers can watch the full edition for Politics Live for 30 days from transmission
-
07 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-51417851/resole-giving-trainers-to-homeless-and-disadvantaged-teenagersRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window