Huawei concerns are 'a witch-hunt'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Huawei concerns are 'a witch-hunt'

China's ambassador to London has described demands that Chinese telecoms giant Huawei must not have a part in the proposed 5G network as a "kind of witch-hunt".

Liu Xiaoming told the BBC's Andrew Marr that Huawei is privately owned and "nothing to do with the Chinese government".

  • 09 Feb 2020
Go to next video: Trump 'won't remember' Huawei row next week