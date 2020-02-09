Media player
Bercow: 'Conspiracy to stop my House of Lords entry'
The former speaker John Bercow has told the BBC that he thinks it is 'blindingly obvious' there is a campaign to stop him going into the House of Lords.
Mr Bercow has been at the centre of bullying allegations, which he denies.
Speaking on Broadcasting House, Mr Bercow told Paddy O'Connell that "we shall have to see" what the outcome would be.
09 Feb 2020
