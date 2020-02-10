Patel apologises to Cooper following activist abuse
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Patel apologises to Cooper following Tory activist abuse

Labour MP Yvette Cooper has urged political parties to “draw up a new joint code of conduct against intimidation“.

This comes after a Conservative member was jailed for sending her threatening messages.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said she was "hugely apologetic for what she has had to put up with".

  • 10 Feb 2020
Go to next video: 'I won't let the bullies win'