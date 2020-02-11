Tory MP: I cannot support HS2
Michael Fabricant on HS2: 'I, for one, cannot support this'

Conservative backbencher Michael Fabricant has said he cannot support the building of HS2.

He said there was "no doubt" about capacity problems on the West Coast mainline, but he said in "years to come" people will ask if the design of the new link could have been better.

