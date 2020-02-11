Cummings: 'We need PJ Masks'
The PM's Senior Adviser, Dominic Cummings, has said superhero team PJ Masks would be better than the current Cabinet.

"PJ Masks will do a greater job than all of them put together," he told a reporter outside his home.

