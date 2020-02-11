'I feel trapped in a building that's unsafe'

Video

Residents in an apartment complex in Manchester have to pay for a fire warden 24/7 after their building was deemed unsafe.

Leanne Kilheeney and Matt Hallsworth are among those in Albion Works who have been told they will have to pay for the replacement of the exterior timber cladding which could reach tens of thousands per flat.

The cladding is not covered by the government's scheme following the Grenfell Tower fire in London.

The building owners say it is the residents' responsibility to pay for refurbishments, and the building was compliant with regulations when it was built.

Residents told Politics Live reporter Greg Dawson they feel trapped in an unsafe and now worthless home, and want the government to help.

