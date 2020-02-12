PM: Corbyn 'has a point' on UK-US relations
PMQs: Johnson and Corbyn on UK-US extradition relations

The UK has a “one-sided” extradition treaty with the US, the Labour leader said, as he called for an “equal and balanced” relationship.

Boris Johnson said Jeremy Corbyn “has a point” over extradition between the two nations, and there were "elements of that relationship that are unbalanced”.

