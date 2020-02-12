SNP challenges UK role in Syria over baby deaths

Video

Ian Blackford said the Syrian war had caused the "biggest wave of displacement" since World War II and that babies were dying due to the extreme cold.

The SNP Westminster leader asked if the UK was "washing its hands of the Syrian people" and content to leave President Assad to "continue enacting these atrocities".

Boris Johnson said Britain had "persistently called for the end of the Assad regime" and has "led the world in denouncing the cruelty of the Assad regime" towards the Syrian people.

UK viewers can watch the full edition for Politics Live for 30 days from transmission.