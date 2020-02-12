McCluskey: Labour party was dying before Corbyn

Media player
McCluskey: Labour party was dying before Jeremy Corbyn
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn brought young people back into politics, the Unite’s trade union head Len McCluskey has said.
“The Labour Party was hollowed out in most of our constituencies throughout the UK. And what Corbyn did he reignited an enthusiasm, that brought lots of people,” he said.
Watch the full interview on BBC World News on Wednesday 12 February 2020 or watch again on BBC iPlayer (UK only)
12 Feb 2020
