Who would be jailed under treason plan?

Treason: Tory MP Tom Tugendhat on longer sentences
An MP wants to update the Treason Act 1351 and bring in longer sentences for those who have been radicalised.
Tom Tugenhat, who is standing to continue his role as chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee, said it would involve those with the intent to commit violence and betraying the UK.
Andrew Neil asked the Conservative MP if that meant people who distributed treasonous material could be jailed for life.
12 Feb 2020
