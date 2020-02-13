Labour candidates on election failure and anti-Semitism
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Labour leadership: Contenders debate election failure and anti-Semitism

The candidates to become the next Labour leader have taken part in the first televised debate of the campaign.

BBC Newsnight's Katie Razzall hosted the debate - featuring Rebecca Long-Bailey, Lisa Nandy, Sir Keir Starmer and Emily Thornberry - where the leadership hopefuls clashed over Labour's general election failure and anti-Semitism.

  • 13 Feb 2020
Go to next video: In full: Rebecca Long-Bailey interview