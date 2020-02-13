Labour leadership: Emily Thornberry's 'zinger'

Video

Emily Thornberry said she "didn't remember" Rebecca Long-Bailey challenging Jeremy Corbyn about anti-Semitism in the Labour Party during shadow cabinet meetings.

Rebecca Long-Bailey said she had spoken out over anti-Semitism in the party.

The clash between the leadership hopefuls came during the Newsnight's Labour leadership debate.

Nicholas Watt, BBC Newsnight's political editor, said Thornberry's 'zinger' had kept her in the game.

BBC Newsnight's Katie Razzall hosted the debate featuring Rebecca Long-Bailey, Lisa Nandy, Sir Keir Starmer and Emily Thornberry.

You can watch the debate in full on the BBC iPlayer.