‘Downing Street thought Javid would stay’ - former adviser
A former advisor to ex-chancellor Sajid Javid has said Downing Street misjudged the PM's post-Brexit reshuffle and that the Budget could be delayed as a result.
Salma Shah told BBC Newscast she thought No 10 estimated Mr Javid would take up an offer to remain in his post, despite a request to fire his team of aides.
You can listen to the whole interview from the podcast here.
13 Feb 2020
