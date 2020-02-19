What you need to know about Lisa Nandy
Video

Labour leadership: What you need to know about Lisa Nandy

The BBC's Helen Catt looks at the political pitch of Lisa Nandy, the Labour leadership contender who is calling on the party to change course – or face extinction.

  • 19 Feb 2020
