Shapps: Budget could be delayed
Budget 2020: Shapps says that the budget could be delayed

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has signalled that the upcoming budget, planned for 11 March, could be delayed.

Rishi Sunak replaced Sajid Javid as chancellor after he quit in the middle of Boris Johnson's cabinet reshuffle.

  • 16 Feb 2020
