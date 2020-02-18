Pow: Flood defences are working
Rebecca Pow: Flood schemes are 'protecting more homes'

Floods minister Rebecca Pow has said defence systems are "protecting more homes".

"Without a shadow of a doubt, owing to climate change, the nature of our weather is changing," she told the BBC, adding that the government was planning to spend more money on flood defences.

