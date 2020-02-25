Coveney: Progress needed on infrastructure
Simon Coveney: UK needs to build Irish Sea customs infrastructure

Ireland's Deputy PM Simon Coveney has said prospects for a free trade agreement will be "damaged significantly" without infrastructure in place for checks on goods crossing the Irish Sea.

He said British implementation of the Irish protocol in the Withdrawal Agreement was a test of good faith.

