Coveney: Progress needed on infrastructure

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Simon Coveney: UK needs to build Irish Sea customs infrastructure
Ireland's Deputy PM Simon Coveney has said prospects for a free trade agreement will be "damaged significantly" without infrastructure in place for checks on goods crossing the Irish Sea.
He said British implementation of the Irish protocol in the Withdrawal Agreement was a test of good faith.
-
25 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-51629700/simon-coveney-uk-needs-to-build-irish-sea-customs-infrastructureRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window