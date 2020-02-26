Inside Parliament's lost chamber

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Lost doorway reveals historic secrets in Parliament
A forgotten passageway dating back to the 17th Century has been uncovered in Parliament.
Historians working on the renovation of the House of Commons found the lost passageway which has been up by Victorian labourers.
Reporter Vicki Young, Video Journalist Nick Raikes
-
26 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-51634202/lost-doorway-reveals-historic-secrets-in-parliamentRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window