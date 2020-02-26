Media player
Sajid Javid: Ministers decide on their advisers
Former chancellor Sajid Javid defended the Treasury's independence and said it must be able to "speak truth to power".
He added that the government needed "a resolute focus on long term outcomes and delivery, not short term headlines".
26 Feb 2020
