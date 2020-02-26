Floods response: Corbyn tells PM to 'stop hiding'

Video

Internet memes have been made asking 'Where's Boris?' as the PM has not been seen at flooding scenes, Jeremy Corbyn has said.

The Labour leader asked Boris Johnson if he backed a Tory council leader who claimed the PM had "turned his back" on flooding victims.

Mr Johnson said he was "proud" of the government response, as it was working “flat out night and day”, with its actions protecting 200,000 homes from flooding.

UK viewers can watch Politics Live in full for 30 days from transmission