Flooding households can't get insurance - Corbyn

PMQs: Johnson and Corbyn on insurance for flooded homes
Flooding victims who cannot get insurance, or sell their homes, need the government “to help them out at their time of crisis" Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has told the House of Commons.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson told him about compensation plans under way, and claimed similar help would be “beyond the capacities” of a Corbyn-led government.
26 Feb 2020
