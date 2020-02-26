Blackford criticises Westminster immigration plans
PMQs: Blackford and Johnson on UK immigration plans

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford has questioned the prime minister's immigration plans, and asked if Scottish business was a concern for him.

Boris Johnson responded by suggesting Scottish firms faced the "highest tax rates in the UK" under the SNP and vowed Westminster would deliver a “working immigration system for the whole of this country”.

