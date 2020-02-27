Gove: UK not seeking EU rules alignment

Media player
Michael Gove: UK is not seeking EU rules alignment
Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove has told MPs that the UK should not be subject to EU rules under a free trade agreement.
He said that the UK government would go further than EU rules on the environment.
27 Feb 2020
