PM on coronavirus: 'Wash your hands'
Prime Minister Boris Johnson offers his condolences to the family of the British national who has died from Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

He says the NHS is making "every possible preparation" to deal with the virus but the "best single piece of advice we can give" is to "wash your hands for 20 seconds or more".

  • 28 Feb 2020
