'I am making a claim for constructive dismissal'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Sir Philip Rutnam: 'I am making a claim for constructive dismissal'

The top civil servant in the Home Office has resigned and said he intends to sue the government for constructive dismissal.

Sir Philip Rutnam said there had been a "vicious, orchestrated briefing campaign" against him.

In an exclusive statement to the BBC, he also criticised Home Secretary Priti Patel in relation to allegations she mistreated officials. She has denied any wrongdoing.

  • 29 Feb 2020
Go to next video: Rudd: Home Office had no grip