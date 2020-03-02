'Significant expansion' of coronavirus in UK
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

PM Johnson on coronavirus

Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned there could be a “very significant expansion” of the number of cases of the virus in the UK.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 02 Mar 2020