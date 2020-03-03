Abbott calls for Patel to step down

Media player
Diane Abbott says Priti Patel should step down during inquiry
Labour's Shadow home secretary Diane Abbott said there should be an independent lawyer-led inquiry into allegations Home Secretary Priti Patel bullied staff.
The government is carrying out an internal Cabinet Office probe into the allegations. Ms Abbott said the home secretary should stand down while this probe is carried out.
03 Mar 2020
