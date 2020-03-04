MPs debate use of Huawei

Media player
Conservative MPs Tom Tugendhat and Iain Duncan Smith raised concerns with Digital Minister Matt Warman on the use of Huawei in the UK's 5G network.
Earlier in the debate, former Conservative leader Iain Duncan Smith has said Dr Ian Levy, who is Technical Director of the National Cyber Security Centre, described Huawei security as "shoddy".
Elsewhere in his speech, Mr Duncan Smith described trying to get the UK government to not use Huawei equipment as like "rehab" for someone with a heroin addiction.
04 Mar 2020
