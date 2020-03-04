Kerslake: 'Don't go to war' with civil service

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Lord Kerslake: 'Don't go to war' with the civil service
Lord Kerslake has said the government can't be "run in a way that involves bullying or harassment".
A former head of the civil service and now Labour party adviser, Lord Kerslake said it was important governments recognised the strengths of the civil service, rather than trying to go to war with it.
04 Mar 2020
