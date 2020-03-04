Blackford seeks coronavirus benefits assurances
PMQs: Blackford and Johnson on coronavirus

The SNP's Ian Blackford asked the prime minister if benefit claimants would face sanctions if they chose to isolate themselves if they suspected they had coronavirus.

Boris Johnson said no-one would be "penalised for doing the right thing".

