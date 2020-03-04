MP: Bullying in government 'gets you promoted'
PMQs: Debbonaire and Johnson on bullying claims in government

Labour’s Thangam Debbonaire has said that those in government facing allegations of bullying get promoted, but those who stand up to it lose their jobs.

The prime minister rejected her claims and said he "loathes bullying", and accused Labour of "systematic bullying" against those who "stick up for the Jewish community".

  • 04 Mar 2020
