Johnson changes coronavirus sick pay rules
PMQS: Johnson changes coronavirus sick pay rules

Workers will get statutory sick pay from the first day off work, not the fourth, to help contain coronavirus, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn asked Mr Johnson if the sick pay announcement would help those currently not eligible for statutory sick pay - such as those on zero hours contracts, or self-employed people.

  • 04 Mar 2020
