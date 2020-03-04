Long-Bailey's plan to 'get it right next time'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Labour leadership: Rebecca Long-Bailey's bid to be PM
Labour has to “fine tune” its manifesto and how it is presented, with a message that resonates with voters, says Rebecca Long Bailey, looking at what party needs to “get right next time” with her as leader.
The leadership contender was asked by Andrew Neil why Labour would win if she led the party into the next election on a similar manifesto to 2019.
Watch Keir Starmer interview in full
Watch Keir Rebecca Long-Bail interview in full
-
04 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-51740339/labour-leadership-rebecca-long-bailey-s-bid-to-be-pmRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window