Long-Bailey's plan to 'get it right next time'

Labour has to “fine tune” its manifesto and how it is presented, with a message that resonates with voters, says Rebecca Long Bailey, looking at what party needs to “get right next time” with her as leader.

The leadership contender was asked by Andrew Neil why Labour would win if she led the party into the next election on a similar manifesto to 2019.

