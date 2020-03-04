Starmer: People want to come on this journey

Video

Labour needs someone who can unite the party, take on Boris Johnson, and “unrelentingly focus” on winning the next election, says Sir Keir Starmer, naming the qualities he would bring as party leader.

The leadership contender had been asked by Andrew Neil if the party required someone with more charisma and zeal than the shadow Brexit secretary to win in 2024.

Watch Keir Starmer interview in full

Watch Keir Rebecca Long-Bail interview in full

Watch Lisa Nandy interview in full