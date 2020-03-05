Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'We don't know what we're missing out on'
The town of Minehead in west Somerset is one of the worst areas for social mobility in England.
Young people living there say it is a struggle to work, study and get around.
-
05 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window