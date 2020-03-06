In full: Lisa Nandy interview
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Labour leadership: Lisa Nandy interview in full

Labour leadership contender Lisa Nandy talks to the BBC's political editor, Laura Kuenssberg.

The last day Labour members can vote is 2 April, with the new leader being announced on 4 April.

  • 06 Mar 2020
Go to next video: Nandy on Labour's 'factional war'